Chicagoland Soccer News

SECOND STRAIGHT

Carli Lloyd captures FIFA player of the year award

For the second straight year, U.S. forward Carli Lloyd has been named FIFA World Player of the Year.

Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain Carli Lloyd has been named Best FIFA Women's Player for the second consecutive year, becoming the fourth player to win the award in consecutive years. Complete story GETTING CLOSE

Donovan says he will make a decision soon on whether he will play this season

LOS ANGELES -- After Landon Donovan received the Walter Chyzowych Lifetime Achievement Award Saturday night, a reporter asked whether he would have to put the latest honor of his illustrious career into trust if he decided to return playing for the 2017 Major League Soccer season. Complete story

RIGHT TO BE NO. 1

Minnesota United selects UCLA forward Abu Danladi

LOS ANGELES -- Minnesota United FC selected UCLA forward Abu Danladi with the No. 1 pick in the MLS SuperDraft Friday.

Complete story

