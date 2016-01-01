Chicagoland Soccer News

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Fire acquire Dax McCarty from NYRB

Dax McCarty is the newest addition to the Fire midfield.

Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire has acquired midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, designated as $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018. Complete story BLUE DEMON RECRUITS

DePaul women's team signs five newcomers

The DePaul women’s team has added five recruits, the Blue Demons announced Friday. Complete story

MLS INFORMER

“Bailing out” Detroit

MLS has been very vocal about wanting its teams to have stadia in downtown locales to appeal to its “hip," “urban” and “millennial” fans. The bid by a hopeful Detroit expansion group headed by Pistons’ owner Tom Gores and his Cleveland counterpart Dan Gilbert meets that criterion – with a different flavor to it. Complete story

