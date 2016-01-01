Chicagoland Soccer News

|
|
|
Dax McCarty is the newest addition to the Fire midfield.
Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images
|
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire has acquired midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, designated as $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018.
CAMP DEBUT
Former Timber left back joins USMNT
Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafaña has been called into his first U.S. national team training camp in preparation for Sunday’s game against Serbia. Complete
ON TO INDY
Former Crew, Minnesota midfielder joins Eleven
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indy Eleven has signed midfielder Ben Speas, the team announced Tuesday.
