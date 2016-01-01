Chicagoland Soccer News

SECOND STRAIGHT
Carli Lloyd captures FIFA player of the year award
Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images
U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain Carli Lloyd has been named Best FIFA Women's Player for the second consecutive year, becoming the fourth player to win the award in consecutive years.
GETTING CLOSE
Donovan says he will make a decision soon on whether he will play this season
LOS ANGELES -- After Landon Donovan received the Walter Chyzowych Lifetime Achievement Award Saturday night, a reporter asked whether he would have to put the latest honor of his illustrious career into trust if he decided to return playing for the 2017 Major League Soccer season.
RIGHT TO BE NO. 1
Minnesota United selects UCLA forward Abu Danladi
LOS ANGELES -- Minnesota United FC selected UCLA forward Abu Danladi with the No. 1 pick in the MLS SuperDraft Friday.
OFFSIDE REMARKS The most devastating result in U.S. women's soccer history
Sooner or later, it was going to happen. Sooner or later, the United States women were going to slip and not reach the final four of a major FIFA tournament for the first time. Well, sooner happened Friday afternoon.
CUTTONE'S CONCEPTS With a voice, WNT players can do greater good
On Saturday, the WNBA rescinded a fine it had issued to several teams and players because the players used pregame warm-up gear to promote social causes.
It wasn't that the league objected to the players taking a social stance, hence the rescinding of the fine. The players in question wore shirts that said #BlackLivesMatter and #Dallas5.