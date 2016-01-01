Chicagoland Soccer News

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Tobin Heath, Ashley Sanchez earn U.S. Soccer awards

US Soccer Female Player of the Year Tobin Heath.

Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images Tobin Heath has been named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year for the first time, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday. Heath, known for her creativity and skillful style, gained 40 percent of the vote, ahead of Crystal Dunn (34 percent). UCLA-bound Ashley Sanchez (47 percent) finished ahead of Andi Sullivan (27 percent) to win Young Female Player of the Year.

MLS RETURN

Fire sign former Galaxy midfielder Juninho

The Chicago Fire has acquired Brazilian midfielder Juninho on loan from Club Tijuana in Mexico, the team announced Friday.



MLS INFORMER

Changing the whole guard

Curt Onalfo apparently won't have to worry about hurting anybody's feelings to make room for his own assistants at the LA Galaxy. According to one report (albeit on Twitter), Bruce Arena is taking his entire LA Galaxy staff (not counting Onalfo) with him to the U.S. national team.


