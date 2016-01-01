Chicagoland Soccer News

Soccer News NetBig Apple SoccerLA Soccer NewsChicagoland Soccer NewsDallas Soccer NewsPhilly Soccer NewsNew England Soccer NewsChicagoland Soccer News HomeD.C. Soccer NewsSunshine Soccer News
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
Fire acquire Dax McCarty from NYRB
Dax McCarty is the newest addition to the Fire midfield.
Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire has acquired midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, designated as $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018. Complete story
CAMP DEBUT
Former Timber left back joins USMNT
Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafaña has been called into his first U.S. national team training camp in preparation for Sunday’s game against Serbia. Complete story
ON TO INDY
Former Crew, Minnesota midfielder joins Eleven
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indy Eleven has signed midfielder Ben Speas, the team announced Tuesday.
 Complete story
Columnists
Michael Lewis
OFFSIDE REMARKS
The most devastating result in U.S. women's soccer history
Sooner or later, it was going to happen. Sooner or later, the United States women were going to slip and not reach the final four of a major FIFA tournament for the first time. Well, sooner happened Friday afternoon.

Complete story

Michael Lewis Column Archive
Charles Cuttone
CUTTONE'S CONCEPTS
With a voice, WNT players can do greater good
On Saturday, the WNBA rescinded a fine it had issued to several teams and players because the players used pregame warm-up gear to promote social causes.

It wasn't that the league objected to the players taking a social stance, hence the rescinding of the fine. The players in question wore shirts that said #BlackLivesMatter and #Dallas5.

That’s not exactly a soccer story. But it is relevant.
Complete story

Charles Cuttone Column Archive
