Chicagoland Soccer News

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Tobin Heath, Ashley Sanchez earn U.S. Soccer awards
US Soccer Female Player of the Year Tobin Heath.
Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images
Tobin Heath has been named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year for the first time, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday. Heath, known for her creativity and skillful style, gained 40 percent of the vote, ahead of Crystal Dunn (34 percent). UCLA-bound Ashley Sanchez (47 percent) finished ahead of Andi Sullivan (27 percent) to win Young Female Player of the Year.
MLS RETURN
Fire sign former Galaxy midfielder Juninho
The Chicago Fire has acquired Brazilian midfielder Juninho on loan from Club Tijuana in Mexico, the team announced Friday.
MLS INFORMER
Changing the whole guard
Curt Onalfo apparently won’t have to worry about hurting anybody’s feelings to make room for his own assistants at the LA Galaxy. According to one report (albeit on Twitter), Bruce Arena is taking his entire LA Galaxy staff (not counting Onalfo) with him to the U.S. national team. Complete story
Columnists
Michael Lewis
OFFSIDE REMARKS
The most devastating result in U.S. women's soccer history
Sooner or later, it was going to happen. Sooner or later, the United States women were going to slip and not reach the final four of a major FIFA tournament for the first time. Well, sooner happened Friday afternoon.


Michael Lewis Column Archive
Charles Cuttone
CUTTONE'S CONCEPTS
With a voice, WNT players can do greater good
On Saturday, the WNBA rescinded a fine it had issued to several teams and players because the players used pregame warm-up gear to promote social causes.

It wasn't that the league objected to the players taking a social stance, hence the rescinding of the fine. The players in question wore shirts that said #BlackLivesMatter and #Dallas5.

That’s not exactly a soccer story. But it is relevant.
Complete story

Charles Cuttone Column Archive
