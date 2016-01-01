Chicagoland Soccer News

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Fire acquire Dax McCarty from NYRB

Dax McCarty is the newest addition to the Fire midfield.

Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire has acquired midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, designated as $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018.

Major League Soccer's second generation

Should the Washington Post report come to pass that MAC Hermann Trophy winner Ian Harkes has agreed to terms with D.C. United and is expected to sign so he can start training camp next week, he would become the fifth son of a former MLS player to join the league and second in less than two years.

NASL sets dates for openers, Championship Final

NEW YORK -- The North American Soccer League will kick off the Spring Season on Saturday, March 25, the league announced Friday.

Complete story

