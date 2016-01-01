Chicagoland Soccer News

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Fire acquire Dax McCarty from NYRB

Dax McCarty is the newest addition to the Fire midfield.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire has acquired midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, designated as $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018.

CONCACAF Gold Cup final set for Santa Clara

MIAMI -- The 14th Gold Cup final will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 26, CONCACAF announced Wednesday.

MOVING TOWARD 28

MLS receives expansion bids from 12 cities

NEW YORK -- Major League Soccer announced 12 ownership groups and markets have submitted applications for the league's next round of expansion. MLS will add four teams, increasing to 28 teams.


