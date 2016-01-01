Chicagoland Soccer News

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Fire acquire Dax McCarty from NYRB

Dax McCarty is the newest addition to the Fire midfield.

Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire has acquired midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, designated as $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018. Complete story STAYING WITH THE FLOCK

Indy Eleven re-signs former Mexico national teamer Gerardo Torrado

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mexican midfielder Gerardo “El Borrego” Torrado has re-signed with the Indy Eleven, the team announced Thursday.

Complete story

NO GOAL ZONE

USMNT, Serbia draw in Arena's first game back

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Jozy Altidore became the 17th U.S. Men’s National Team player to earn 100 caps as the U.S. struggled to a 0-0 tie with Serbia in a friendly match before a 20,079 crowd at Qualcomm Stadium Sunday. Complete story

