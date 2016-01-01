Chicagoland Soccer News

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Tobin Heath, Ashley Sanchez earn U.S. Soccer awards

US Soccer Female Player of the Year Tobin Heath.

Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images Tobin Heath has been named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year for the first time, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday. Heath, known for her creativity and skillful style, gained 40 percent of the vote, ahead of Crystal Dunn (34 percent). UCLA-bound Ashley Sanchez (47 percent) finished ahead of Andi Sullivan (27 percent) to win Young Female Player of the Year.

NASL, commissioner Peterson part ways

Only three days after announcing it will return in 2017, the North American Soccer League Monday announced that it has parted ways with commissioner Bill Peterson.

'KEEPER COMPLEMENT

Fire sign Uruguayan Bava

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- The Chicago Fire has signed Uruguayan goalkeeper Jorge Rodrigo Bava, the team announced Saturday.

