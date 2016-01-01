Chicagoland Soccer News

|
Dax McCarty is the newest addition to the Fire midfield.
Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire has acquired midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, designated as $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018.
